Roger L. Brewer, age 77, of Bella Vista, AR, passed away at Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village in Bentonville, AR on December 28, 2022.
Roger was born on February 16, 1945 in Elmira, NY to Richard and LaVerna Brewer. He was raised in Troy, PA and after graduating from Troy High School in 1963, he went on to attend Hartford Airline Personnel School. Roger worked for O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL for a short time but returned home to help his father with the family store, Brewer’s Mens and Boys Shop in Troy, PA. Later, Roger took a job with American Silk Label which led to a long career in the textile and label industry. His work took him to West Lake Village, CA where he lived for many years before ending up in Bentonville, AR. He traveled the world with his work, but he loved his life in Arkansas. Bella Vista is where he chose to enjoy retirement.
Roger enjoyed writing and authored a book but most of all he enjoyed singing. He sang in several groups, including the church choir and a gospel quartet at Bella Vista Community Church, where he was a member. Roger loved to visit Branson, MO and enjoyed taking his family there when they came for visits. He owned a boat for many years and his grandchildren have many wonderful memories of grandpa taking them tubing, often stopping for donuts on the way to the lake.
Roger was preceded in death by is parents, Richard and LaVerna Brewer. He is survived by his wife, Carol Brewer; one daughter, Lisa Brewer (Tom Kucsan); two grandsons, Maxwell Kucsan and Daniel Kucsan; one stepdaughter, Kelly Rickert (Gary Rickert); two step grandchildren, Lauren Rickert and Tyler Rickert; four brothers, Larry Brewer (JoAnn Brewer), Jeff Brewer (Brenda Brewer), Barry Brewer (Nancy Brewer), Steve Brewer (Cindy Roy); many nieces and nephews and countless other loved ones.
The family would like to thank his many friends in the community and at the Circle of Life Hospice Home for the amazing care, love and support given during Roger’s illness.
A celebration of Life will be held at Bella Vista Community Church on Jan 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
