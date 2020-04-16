Roger W. Sharts, age 90, of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Roger was born on Oct. 29, 1929, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Ella Rogers Sharts. He and married the former Hattie L. Baker of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 26, 1968. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary before her passing on May 2, 2016.
Roger was a life-long farmer, and enjoyed hunting. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved his dog Toby.
Surviving are his two sons and daughter-in-law, Donald (Cathy) Baker of Vestal, New York, John Sharts of Sugar Run; daughter and son-in-law,
Ella (Don) Bankes of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law,
Mindy Sharts of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his sons, William R. Sharts, on March 30, 2005, and Roger Ray Sharts on July 3, 2017, and David M. Sharts, on Sept. 26, 2019, and a daughter, Judy Anderson.
Private graveside services will be held in the Quicks Bend Cemetery, Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Sugar Run Presbyterian Church, 68 Franklin Drive, Sugar Run, PA 18846 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
