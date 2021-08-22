Retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Roger Williams, Jr., 54, of New Bern, NC, and Morris, PA, passed away at UPMC Williamsport, PA on Aug. 19, 2021.
Roger was born March 19, 1967, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, to Roger Sr. and Diana (Evans) Williams. He resided in Factoryville, Pennsylvania, during his youth and graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School. He attended Penn State University and was a specialist in the U.S. Army. He was also a sergeant at PA Army National Guard before joining the Pennsylvania State Police – Mansfield in 1992. He retired from the PSP in 2015. After retirement, Roger’s next successful endeavor was as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna in Wellsboro, PA.
Roger is survived by his wife, LeeAnn (Fessenden), at home; parents, Roger Sr. and Diana Williams of Factoryville, Pennsylvania; son, Timothy Dillan Chewey of Hop Bottom, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Ashley Coston of Horseheads, New York; brother, Brian (Nona) Williams of Hop Bottom; sister, Shawn (Steve) Skovronsky of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; sister, Shannon Williams of Lake Winola, Pennsylvania; a niece, two nephews; and three grandchildren.
Roger was predeceased by paternal grandparents Thomas and Lucy Champion Williams and maternal grandparents Lewis and Ruth Moyer Evans.
Just as still waters run deep, Roger was a quiet man of great depth and intelligence. Although retired from the police force, he wore his Facebook Jail Inmate Repeat Offender status with great pride. He enjoyed ruffling liberal feathers with his keen mind and thorough research. Roger also enjoyed his dogs, Dagny and Bailey, camping, Harley Davidson motorcycles, golfing, barbecuing and many other activities and hobbies.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Butcher of the Athens Wesleyan Church officiating.
Interment will follow in the Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany, PA with full military honors accorded.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 in Memory of Roger Williams Jr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.