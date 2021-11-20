Romeyn “Ruby” Lyle Warner, age 91, PA passed away on Thursday night, November 18, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor where he had resided for the past couple years. He was formerly Laceyville and the Wyalusing Personal Care Home
Ruby was born on March 10, 1930 in Laceyville, PA, the son of the late Irene Gaul Warner (d. July 17, 1946) and George W. Warner (d. May, 18 1978). Growing up in Laceyville area, he worked on the family farm on Edinger Hill and attended Laceyville High School where he would graduate with the class of 1947.
Along with helping out on the family farm, he was also employed as a truck driver with Dutch Repsher Trucking and with Cornell Manufacturing in Laceyville. Ruby later gained employment as a security guard, working with Taylor Packing in Wyalusing, PA and also CAM Gas Co.
In his free time, Ruby enjoyed taking casino trips with his daughters and friends or just sitting on a bench on Main St. in Laceyville, waiting for someone to come by and chat with. Most of all, Ruby loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Grandpa Ruby Sue”. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #263 F&AM for 70 years and a Social Member of Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion in Black Walnut, PA. Ruby was also a past member of the Goodwill Fire Company.
He is survived by his daughter, Patti Tewksbury (Bruce) of Spring Hill, PA; his son-in-law, John Smalser of Wyalusing, PA; his grandchildren, Morgin Jones (Jason) of Lawton, PA, Shay Tewksbury (Taylor) of Spring Hill, PA, Tiffani Warner (Donny) of Laceyville, PA, and Stefani Whipple (Larry) of Wyalusing, PA; his great-grandchildren, Alexia Jones, Cooper Jones, Ryder Tewksbury, Calle Warner, Lacee Warner, Mollee Warner, Chloie Whipple, Bexlie Whipple, and Ryker Whipple. Ruby is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Leonard Warner of Laceyville, PA, Dorothy Ward (Andy) of Harrisburg, PA, Mary Knolles (Tim) of Laceyville, PA, Jay Warner (Bonnie) of Lime Hill, PA, Betty Prokop (Mark) of North Carolina, Cathy Warner (Rick Davidson) of South Carolina, Donald Warner of Laceyville, PA, and Annie Warner of Rome, PA.
Besides his parents, Ruby was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Smalser (d. Nov. 2, 2015); his brother, Harold Warner (d. April 26, 1999); and his sister-in-law, Eleanor Brennan Warner (d. July 13, 1991).
A funeral service for Ruby will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 with Reverend Dr. Barry Ballard of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Lacey St. Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, November 21 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Masonic Service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM, performed by the members of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #263 F&AM.
Ruby’s family would like to offer their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Bradford County Manor for the devotion and care they provided for Ruby and the rest of the residents at the Manor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goodwill Fire Co., PO Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623.
