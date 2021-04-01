Ronald A Woolf, age 71, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. He was born on Feb. 28, 1950, a son of Albert and Dorothy (Pursell) Woolf. Ronald was the husband of Carolyn (Ellis) Woolf with whom he shared 51 years of matrimony. He served in the United States Navy from November 1968-September 1972 as an E3 signalman aboard the USS Destroyer-DDG 11 Sellers. He was also a member of the Bear Creek Trout Club, Troy Vets Club Post #49, the Troy Rod and Gun club, and was a lineman for North Penn Telephone Company for 28 years. Ronald has served his community as a Columbia Township Supervisor from 1986-1991 and 2009-2021, for a total of 21 years.
Ronald was an avid fisherman who enjoyed trips to Oak Orchard and Maxwell; fishing for brown trout, steelhead, and rainbow trout. He recently enjoyed a fishing trip with friends to Alaska in 2017.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons Scott (Billie Sue) Woolf of Millerton, PA and Heath (Elizabeth) Woolf of Columbia Cross Roads, PA; grandchildren Zachary Woolf, Evan Woolf, Patrick Woolf, Kennedy Woolf, and Riley Doan; brothers Kent (Robin) Woolf of Milford, NJ and Gary Woolf of Bridgeton, PA. Brother in laws Edward Ellis, Frank Fleck, and Rick Wean, sisters in law Tis Fleck and Cindy Wean, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Ronald’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to the Bear Creek Trout Nursery, C/O Jim Andrews, P.O. Box 25, Millerton, PA 16936. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. Visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.