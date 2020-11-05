Ronald A. Yanney, 89 of Asylum Township, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Ronald A. Yanney was born in New Albany, on Aug. 27, 1931, the son of Walter Benjamin Yanney and Harriett (Hattie) Yaw.
Ronald was raised on the Yanney Family Farm in Dushore, with no running water, only a huney bucket or outhouse, no electricity, just wood stove for cooking and heating. Ronald walked to and from Schrimp School, grades 1-8, one teacher in one room with the same amenities as home. Ronald’s teacher called him the sick child, because sometimes he would wait until too late to go to school, then go out hunting or fishing so the family would have food to eat. Fall of 1946 — Ronald’s Father died when he was 15 and then his Mother a year later. Ronald’s older brother Bruce was able to buy the Yanney Family Farm at auction and kept it in the family. Fall of 1948 — Ronald quit school in 10th grade and joined the Navy at the age of 17. Ronald started in the Navy in the Forward Fire Room, then went to Sonar School. Fall of 1952 — Ronald returned home from the Navy and with the knowledge he had learned while there he wired his family home with electricity. Spring of 1953 — Ronald visited his brother Bruce, who was working in Alaska. Winter of 1953 — Ronald returned home to Pennsylvania and attended school at Williamsport Technical Institute. Spring of 1954 — Ronald returned to Alaska to start his 36 + years of adventures there. Ronald worked six months in Construction, six months at the Anchorage Fire Department, then sold Stock Life Insurance, before finding his first 16 year job. Summer of 1957 — Ronald started with the White Alice Communication System, working six months in Anchorage, one year in Bethel, two years in Boswell Bay and six months in Tok Junction before his last assignment. Winter of 1961 — Summer of 1973 — Ronald’s final WACS location to raise his family is Homer, AK. Fall of 1965 — Ronald got custody of his two children Julie and Rodney, making him a single parent. Fall of 1973 — Summer of 1989 — Ronald moved to Anchorage where he started his second 16 year job, retiring from the Anchorage Telephone Company. Winter of 1991 — Ronald moved back to his home state of Pennsylvania and eventually married his Nephew’s Widow, Sharon Yanney. Spring of 1992 — Because of Sharon, her and Ronald were able to buy, at auction the New Yanney Farm in Asylum Township. Together Ronald and Sharon, with the help of family, tore down the old house and built their forever home. They lived in the old milk house until the house was complete end of 1993. Winter of 1996 — Ronald had a quadruple bypass staying in the hospital only three days and no complications until a week before his 89th Birthday.
Ronald enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, digging ponds, tinkering on the farm, but most of all family. Ronald kept watch and reported to the PA Game Commission on the bald eagles nesting near his home; more than 28 bald eagles were born in more than 15 years. Ronald always jokingly took credit for bringing the Alaska State Bird back home with him to PA and helping with their repopulation. Ronald was the world’s greatest father, step-father, grandpa, step-grandpa, grandpa-grandpa, and step-great-grandpa, who took care and worried about everyone. You didn’t have to be family for him to lend you a helping hand.
Ronald is survived by his children, Julie A. Yanney of Oklahoma and Rodney A. Yanney of Washington; step-children, Peggy S. Hazard of Waverly and Bryan R. Yanney of Athens; grandchildren, Tyrone Brummer, Randle Brummer, Daphnie Abalo, Arianna Mallard and husband, Mosie, Shandel Yanney, Mariah Yanney, and Cole Yanney; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Cole, Wyatt Yanney and Waylan Yanney; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Brummer, Madison Brummer, Grayson Brummer, Raquel Landry, Brittani Landry, Maliya Mallard and Mosie Mallard Jr.; step-great-grandson, Julian Cole; sister-in-laws, Bonnie Slater of Waverly, Cyndy Buinskis of Waverly, Sue Vargo of Michigan; brother-in-law, Dan Vough of Florida; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon M. Yanney; children, Arleta M. Yanney and Ronald A.Yanney Jr.; ex-wife, Jacqueline (Jacqueie) Ann Parson; sisters, Onalee Schrimp, Margaret Elizabeth Germain, Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Kehoe; brothers, Joseph Arthur Yanney Sr., Walter Bruce Yanney; uncle, Perry H. Yaw Sr.; also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
