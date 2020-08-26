Ronald C. Billings, 84, of Sayre, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center. Ronald was born in Sayre on Oct. 2, 1935 the son of the late Charles R. ‘Bill’ Billings and Eva Masteller Billings. He was a graduate of Sayre High School with the class of 1955. In April of 1957 Ronald became employed as an x-ray dark room technician at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre retiring on Dec. 1, 2000. On Nov. 29, 1975 he married the former Rita Melani at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Ronald was a member of the former Sayre United Methodist Church and the church choir, the United Methodist Men, American Federation of Musicians Local 645, Valley Chorus and Sayre Historical Society. For many years he was a member of the Kirby Band, Nichols, New York, Lehigh Valley Shop Band, and the Waverly Moose Band. Ronald enjoyed playing drums, piano and harmonica.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Billings and wife, Reggie, of Arvada, Colorado; and six nieces and nephews, Pam McCaffrey Otzenberger, Kim Bradley Stanfield, Richard C. Bradley, Bryan Billings, Rene Billings, and Melissa Bradley Aylmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita M. Billings on May 4, 2020, and his sisters and their husbands, Betty and Jack McCaffrey and Kay and Fay Bradley.
A funeral and committal service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond Street, Sayre, with Rev. Rich Hanlon, pastor of the Athens United Methodist Church officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in Ronald’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
