Ronald D. Hvezda, 79, of 1031 Cemetery Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday evening, June 26, 2021 at his home, following an extended illness.
Ronald was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 1941, the son of Harold Hvezda and Josephine Butkeiwicz Hvezda. He was a graduate of Flemington High School, Flemington, New Jersey and was a graduate of Spring Garden Institute, where he received his degree in auto mechanics.
Ronald was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army. In early years he was employed by RCA Victor in New Jersey. He owned and operated his automobile garage in Burlington Township, specializing in antique cars, for many years until his retirement.
Ronald was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda and was a faithful member of the church choir. He was a Past Commander and Quarter Master of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marie J. Sampey Hvezda, whom he married Dec. 20, 1972 in Towanda; his sisters, Joan Papavero and husband Don of Long Island, New York and Betty Carter of Florida; as well as two nieces.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.