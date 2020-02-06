Ronald D. Sullivan of Wyalusing, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. Ron was born Sept. 10, 1957 in Lycoming County. He was the youngest son of Norman and Margaret Boyles Sullivan. He graduated from Williamsport Area High School. Ron spent many years in the Wyalusing area. He enjoyed family and fishing along the Susquehanna.
He is survived by his significant other, Patricia Harrigan of Wyalusing; sisters-in-law, Beatrice (Dolly) Sullivan of Williamsport and Lois Sullivan of Auburn, New York; and many nieces and nephews who hold fond memories of Ron and his fun loving nature.
He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Alvah, Leo, Robert, Marvin, Kenneth, Richard; and sisters, Margaret Hubbard and Catherine Smith.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, at Park Place Apartments, 62 Riverside Drive, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Burial will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.