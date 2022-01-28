Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know…. Ronald E. Comstock, 74 of Rome Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Ron was born on January 24, 1948 at the Mills Hospital in Towanda, Pa a son of the late Elmer C. and Katherine (Baker) Comstock. He was a graduate of the Northeast Bradford High School class of 1966. A life long dairy farmer, Ron owned and helped in the operation of his father’s farm. An avid John Deere enthusiast, Ron loved to take his tractor out and especially enjoyed riding in the Nichols Labor Day parade. He was a true gentleman, and always showed kindness and compassion to those that he met. Ron always looked forward to his morning coffee and conversation with his friends at Gail’s Diner. He always looked forward to seeing his nieces and nephews and hearing of their accomplishments. Ron will be greatly missed by his brother and sister-in-law: Thomas and Elaine Comstock; his nieces and nephews: Dale Comstock, Reed (Dawn) Comstock, Debbie VanDeMark; great nieces and great nephews: Tyler, Carrie and Wyatt Comstock; Amanda (Zeb) Storrs and their children: Raelyn & Zion; Shawnee Comstock, Hunter Comstock; Deidra (Brian) Crayton_ and their children: Olivia and Miles; Dallas (Chelsea) VanDeMark. His good friends Bob and Rose Lindhorst and all his friends at Gail’s Diner. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Katherine Comstock and a nephew Brian Keith Comstock.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, January 30th from 1 to 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 pm. Ron will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.