Ronald E. Hembury, age 79, well known area dairy farmer, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA.
Ron was born March 13, 1942, a son of the late Joseph Francis and Isabel Elizabeth Wanagitis Hembury. He graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1960. He married the former Mary Elizabeth Zawacki of Dushore, PA, on December 15, 1962. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
During his high school years, Ron was an avid basketball and baseball player and enjoyed driving his Ford convertible. He helped on the family farm alongside his dad as well as delivering coal with him. After high school, he attended Kings College before starting a family with his wife.
Ron was very proud of being able to continue farming with his sons and grandsons. In addition to his love of farming and his love of God’s country, he enjoyed his years as a United States postal worker where he looked forward to visiting with his patrons on a daily basis.
Ron was beloved by his family and spent many of his days cheering on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to watching them wrestle, cheerlead, and play football, basketball, baseball, and softball. He did not miss any of the grandchildren’s cow shows and glowed with pride as the family cows were recognized at the local, state, and world level. He especially enjoyed sponsoring the Cherry Acres Softball Team where he played along with his sons and their friends.
His kids and grandkids are blessed to have had him as the best dad and Pop Pop they could have asked for. “Geno” was never too busy to just listen and offer advice.
Ron was a member of St. Basil’s Church in Dushore, PA.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Elizabeth “Tish” Hembury, Dushore, PA; three sons, Robert (Sue) Hembury, Dushore, PA, Ronald (Lori) Hembury, Muncy, PA, and William (Christine) Hembury, Pittston, PA; two daughters, Lynn (Scott) Eberlin, Dushore, PA and Emilee (DJ) Hembury, Dushore, PA; sister-in-law Anne Pierce, Annandale, VA; niece Marie Pierce and her son, Joseph; 15 grandchildren: Bobby, Eric, Mitchell, Kody, Ryan, Troy, Cael, Ashley, Sierra, Taylor, Morgan, Jenna, Bethany, Kyra, and River; and 7 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Abram, David, Georgie, Lucas, Owen, Isla and a few more on the way.
He was predeceased by a brother Robert F. Hembury on December 3, 1956.
A Transferal Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 8th, 2021, from the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Friends and family may call on Friday, January 7th, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, and on Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, from 10:30 AM until the start of the Transferal at 11:30 AM.
Memorial contributions in his memory are directed to Sullivan County 4-H, 9219 Route 487 Suite A, Dushore, PA 18614 or to the Dushore Ambulance, PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
