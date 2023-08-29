Ronald E. Mead, 67, long-time resident of Roaring Branch, PA passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Ronald Eugene was born January 6, 1956, a son to Beverly (Fulmer) Mead and the late Charles Mead. He attended Canton Area Schools. Ronald was a dedicated employee of Ward Manufacturing in Blossburg from his late teens until retiring in 2018.
He loved spending time outdoors, especially gardening and going for rides in his Ranger. In his earlier years, he coached softball and baseball. Ron was very a creative individual and was talented working with his hands. Collecting things that took his eye was something else that Ron enjoyed. He was a very private individual and just an all-around good guy. He treasured life and spending time with his family and always look forward to Sunday dinners with them.
Ron leaves behind his children; Misti Mead of Troy, Robert Mead (Autumn Hunter) of Canton, his mother, Beverly Mead of Roaring Branch, grandchildren, Oden Burdick, Maggie Burdick, Colt Mead and Leila Mead, siblings, Charles (Bernadette) Mead of Wellsboro, Diane Ruhl of Roaring Branch, Cathy (Tony) Cohick of Ogdensburg, Steven Mead of Troy and Terry (Brenda) Mead of Roaring Branch as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his father Charles, Ronald was predeceased by a nephew Brett Cohick.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 11 a.m. to Noon at the Ogdensburg Church of Christ, 13065 Route 414, Roaring Branch. A funeral service will follow at Noon with burial in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Ronald and condolence to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
