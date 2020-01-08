On the evening of Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, Ronald Eugene Fitch passed away quietly at Memorial Hospital. He was 65 years of age. Born Nov. 17, 1954 in Sayre, he was the son of Herbert and Constance (Moyer) Fitch. In the mid 1970s he served our country as part of the United States Coast Guard. Throughout most of his working life he was a sandblaster. Ron will be remembered as being a simple man with simple tastes. Even during his last days his great sense of humor, his faith and his positive outlook never faltered. He has gone to be with his Lord.
Ron is survived by his mother, Constance; daughters, Angie (and Wade) VanZile, Jennifer (and Greg) Slater, Darlene Allen (and her companion, Les), Diane (and James) Palfreyman; sisters, Lorraine (and Dennis) Sheridan, Juanita Green, Diana Rishel, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert E. Fitch.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
