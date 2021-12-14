Ronald Felix (Reuben) Morgan passed away Friday December 10, 2021 at home with his wife by his side.
Ron (Rueben) was born February 16, 1941 to Lester and Mary (Bohart) Morgan in Shunk, PA. Ron chose to live with his sister and brother in-law Marjorie & Philip Doud (mom & dad) so that he could graduate from Canton High School. To this day he still holds the record for the longest basketball shot at Canton High School.
Ron worked at numerous places: Rockwell’s Feed Mill, Pisgah State Park with two of his brothers (Harmon & Dick). Prior to purchasing the Canton Auto Supply where he turned the key each morning for over 30 years until retiring in 2010.
Ron was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429, Social Member of the Troy American Legion, Morris Run Legion and Wilson Run Hunting Camp. Time spent with family was most important. He enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes or just relaxing with a beer.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Fritz), his children Cindy Lou (James) Reed of Canton and Ronald (Nancy) Morgan Jr. of Etters, PA. Step daughters Jaimy (Kenny) and Amy (Rob). Three grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren. One brother in-law, Philip (Dad) Doud of Canton and sister-in-law Myrtle Morgan of Troy, PA. Numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends! Also his bird Buddy! In addition to his parents Lester & Mary Morgan, he is predeceased by his brothers Harold, Harmon, Morris, Richard and sisters Geraldine, Gertrude and Marjorie.
Visitation at Morse & Kleese in Canton will be held on Friday December 17th, 2021 from noon to 2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Glennwood Cemetery in Troy, PA. morseandkleesefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.