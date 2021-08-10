Ronald G. Schell, 78, of Ulster, PA, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 6, 2021.
Ronald “Ron” was born in Lewisburg, PA on Dec. 31, 1942 to Paul and Frances Schell. Ron attended and graduated from Coal Township High School in 1961. The day following graduation, Ron left for the Air Force, for four years. He was stationed at various locations including: Mississippi, Nebraska, and Wakkanai, Japan. Following his discharge from the Air Force, Ron attended and graduated from Bloomsburg University. He was awarded a Bachelors’ Degree in Liberal Arts (Sociology) in 1970. Ron furthered his education by attaining a MSW from Fordham University, Lincoln Center, NYC.
Ron married Sarina Raynal in 1969 in Mt. Carmel, PA. Together they have a daughter, Melissa. Ron and his family moved to Sayre, PA in the early 1970’s. He began working in the mental health field and retired as the Director of Mental Health Services for Bradford/Sullivan Counties on December 31, 2014, after thirty-three years of “unwavering and dedicated service.” Ron had a great deal of compassion and concern for others. He was a member of the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club and enjoyed trapshooting; he also loved visiting the Pima Air Museum in Tucson, AZ. Ron was an avid reader, enjoying anything about history, especially the Civil War. Ron was a true scholar. He was a proud member of the John Wayne Club.
While working for Bradford/Sullivan Counties’ Human Services, Ron met and married his current wife, Cherie W. Heath Schell. Together they shared twenty-four beautiful years. Ron embraced Cherie’s children and grandchildren as his own.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Schell; Daughter Melissa (Vinny) Clancy and grandchildren, Nicolas, Genevieve, and Arianna of Brewster, NY; Step-son, Scott Heath and granddaughter, Paige of Towanda; Frank (Paula) Heath of Powell, PA, and granddaughter, Tahlor of Oak Ridge, TN; Sisters Judy Schumm and Paula Testa, from Wilmington, Del.; Brothers, Richard (Kathleen) Schell of Copake, NY, Mike (Lori) Schell of Webster, NY, Bill (Cathy) Schell of Milesburg, PA, Tim Schell of Shamokin, PA and Chris Schell of Shamokin, PA; Brother-in-law, Thomas R. (Sandy) Walsh; Sister-in-law, Luann Martin, of Green Valley, AZ; Daughters-in-law, Jen Schoonover of Wysox, PA, and Dawn Chamberlain of Granville, PA. Ron is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances and Paul Schell of Shamokin, PA; Brothers-in-law, Sam Schumm of Wilmington, Del, and Rocky Testa of Mt. Pocono, PA; Sisters-in-law, Barbara Schell of Shamokin, PA and Carol Walsh of Green Valley, AZ.
The family wishes to thank Guthrie Hospice Services for the compassionate and supportive services that they provided.
Honoring Ron’s wishes, there will be no services. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ron’s life at a future time. The family is being assisted by the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home. Memorial Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to: The Main Link, 17 Pine Street, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.