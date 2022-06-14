Ronald H. McCarty Jr., 60, life-time resident of Lincoln Falls, PA, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022 at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Ronald Howard McCarty, Jr. was born July 30, 1961 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; a son born to Ronald H. McCarty Sr and the Late Darla J. Morgan. Ron grew up in the beautiful country side of Elkland Township, Sullivan County, Pennsylvania. He attended the Sullivan County School District and graduated with the class of 1979. On January 16, 1982 he married the love of his life, the former Donna Keeler in the Lincoln Falls Wesleyan Church. Together they have shared over 40 years of loving marriage and raised two sons. Ron was life-long logger and farmer. He owned and operated the R & D Logging Company near Lincoln Falls, and saw to its daily operations for many years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. Ron could do just about anything he put his mind to, you could say he was “a jack of all trades.” He was a talented tree trimmer, landscaper, race car driver, as well as assisting his son with his lawn business and serving the local Endless Winds Fire Department as their Captain. Ron was an avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed coaching baseball to many, hunting, fishing, spending time on Seneca Lake with his boat, “Lumberjack” and loved vacationing at his house in Florida.
Besides his father and step-mother, Ronald and Sandy McCarty Sr. of Lincoln Falls, surviving is his beloved wife, Donna at home, two sons, Jamie (Stevie) McCarty of Sonestown, Logan McCarty (Amberlynn Hunsinger) of Hillsgrove, two grandchildren, Jessamine and Titus McCarty, two step-brothers, Terry Bennett of Montoursville, Dr. Greg Bennett of Hershey, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Joyce Keeler, two sisters-in-law, Tina Baier (Tom Dempsey), Kathy (Jim) Silver, a brother-in-law, Freddy Keeler all of Montoursville, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his feline Companion, Richard.
Besides his mother, Ronald was predeceased by a step-brother, Roy Bennett
The family will receive friends from 2p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the North Street Church, 177 N. Street, Canton, PA 17724. A Memorial Service to honor Ron’s life will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Herbert Eby, officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will provide flowers and suggests memorial donations In Ronald’s name may be directed to the Endless Winds Fire Co. 9721 Rt. 154, Shunk, PA 17768.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA. Please share memories and condolences with Ron’s family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
