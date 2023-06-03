Ronald J. “Ron” Wilkins, age 87, of Notthingham Village, Northumberland, PA, and formerly of Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on late Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023.
Ron was born on April 18, 1936, in Lancaster, PA, a son of the late Clarence T. Wilkins and Mabel Mae (Porter) Wilkins. On November 21, 1959, he married the former Nancy L. Moore of Souderton, PA. Together they celebrated almost 64 years of marriage.
He was a graduate from Souderton High School class of 1954, the Academy of Advanced Traffic and IBM Accounting School, both in Philadelphia, PA. He honorably served his country for 8 years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division, Sellersville, PA. He attained the rank of E6, and was a Platoon Sergeant. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1962.
In his early years he was employed by North Penn Transfer, Inc., in Lansdale, PA, and after 23 years, left in 1978 as Vice President of Operations. Ron and his family then moved to Sullivan County and he began employment with Taylor Packing Co., Inc., Wyalusing, PA, in April of 1978. He retired in October of 1998 as Vice President of Transportation and Human Resources. From 1978 until 2005 along with his wife, they operated Wil-Stock Farms, in Dushore, PA, where they raised registered Polled Herefords, with a cow-calf operation, and selling breeding stock.
Ron was a member of and served as Director of the PA Cattlemen’s Association, Director of the PA Polled Hereford Association, and a member of the National Cattlemen’s Association. He also served the Bradford County United Way as Industry Chairman for 6 years; and was Past President of the Sullivan County United Way from 1985 to 1986. He previously served as Past 1st Vice President of the North Penn Industrial Management Club, in Lansdale, PA, a member of the Dushore Lions Club, a past member of the Board of Trustees of the Towanda Memorial Hospital; past member of the Board of Directors of the Bradford County Municipal Transportation Authority; and a member of Eagles Mere Country Club in Eagles Mere, PA.
Ron was also a long time Mason with the Evergreen Lodge 163, Monroeton, PA; the Valley of Lehigh Consistory Allentown, PA, and 32 degree Mason of the Rajah Shrine in Reading, PA.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy at home, one son R. Drew Wilkins and his wife Katrina of Dushore, PA, one daughter Melissa Ann Wells and her husband Todd Wells of Dushore, PA. He is also survived by three grandsons, Nicholas Wilkins and his wife Shannon of Mt. Wolf, PA, Derek Wilkins and his wife Jessica of Towanda, PA, and Kody Wells and his fiancé Madison of Muncy Valley, PA. He is also survived by a great grandson, Jackson Wilkins of Mt. Wolf, PA, sister-in-law Barbara Wilkins of Saxton, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Robert W. and Gregory A., and a sister Elaine J.
Friends and family may call on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Dushore Fire Co., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
