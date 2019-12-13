Mr. Ronald K. Karge, age 79, of Nanticoke, passed away on Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with his loving family at his side.
Ron was born at home in Cherry Township, Dushore, on Aug. 11, 1940, a son of the late Ralph John and Geraldine Lorena Crawford Karge. He attended Cherry Township High School.
He married the former Shirley Louise Shilkoski of Nanticoke, on March 10, 1973, and they enjoyed almost 42 years of marriage before her passing on Jan. 6, 2015.
Ron worked for the Greater Nanticoke School District for over 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed canning and making sauerkraut. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are two sons, Stanley Karge, Nanticoke, Carl Karge, Nanticoke; two daughters, Kimberly (Arthur) Parsons, Hunlock Creek, Charlotte (John) Harrison, Mountain Top; four grandchildren, Arthur Parsons, Nathan Parsons, Abby Harrison, Zachary Harrison; great-grandchildren, Aaron Parsons, Taylor Parsons; three sisters, Vera E. Karge, Dushore, Nina L. Karge, Dushore, Lena I. Karge, Montgomery; brothers-in-law, Edward J. Shilkoski, Parsons, Raymond McDonald, Dushore; sisters-in-law, Becky Karge, Mechanicsburg, Ann Karge, Clifton Springs, New York, Minnie Karge, Binghamton, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his wife and parents he was predeceased by a son, Ronald Karge in 1976; by three sisters, an infant, Anita W. Karge, Rita M. Gilbert, of Forksville, and Linda L. McDonald of Dushore; and by five brothers, Melvin K. Karge of Conklin, New York, Alvin G. Karge of Clifton Springs, New York, Ivan. B. Karge of Mechanicsburg, Cleon W. Karge, of Dushore, and Leo E. Karge of Dushore. He was also predeceased by brothers-in-law, Francis Shilkoski of Wilkes-Barre, and Joseph Gilbert of Forksville; and by sisters-in-law, Carol Shilkoski of Wilkes-Barre, and Dolores Karge of Dushore.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 with the Rev. Chris Long, officiating. Interment will follow in Peace Cemetery, Dushore.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
