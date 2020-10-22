Ronald Kenneth Frey, 80, of Shunk, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 17, 2020. Ronald was born on July 9, 1940 in Shunk, to Kenneth J. and Marion H. Frey. He was married to Dorothy L. Lewis on June 17, 1961. She predeceased him on June 18, 1999. Ronald and Dorothy had four children, Carol A. (Rodney) Travis of Elmira, New York, Tammy L. Brown of Watkins Glen, New York, Ronald M. Frey (who predeceased him on June 8, 1988) and Martin L. (Lisa) Frey of Shunk. On March 30, 2000, Ronald married his second wife, Margaret Brown. She predeceased him on March 12, 2011.
Ronald also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Cody (Odessa) Chilson, Jeffrey Travis, Caleb Chilson, Michael Brown, Jonathan Brown, Molly (Hayden) Barnett and Nathaniel Brown; five great-grandchildren, Trae and Chase Chilson, Jayden and Hunter Brown, and Carter Chilson; four siblings; many nieces, nephews and cousins along with many wonderful friends and his Boston Terrier, Buster.
Ronald was a lifelong resident of Shunk, and spent his early years on the family farm. He then worked as a logger for many years and found his love of truck driving through the remainder of his career until his retirement.
Ronald was a founding member and active volunteer for the Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company in Shunk. He was a member of the F.&A. M., the Moose, VFW of Canton, and Red Run Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and the many years he spent boating on the Finger Lakes. He loved to load up the hay wagon and take anyone who wanted to jump on for a tour about Shunk. He also loved to visit his many “flatlander” friends, who over the years had become family. He also loved his Boston Terriers. He had a big heart and would be the first to help anyone in need, which placed him with friends everywhere he went… he was a man without judgment. He will be missed by so very many, yet welcomed to his final home by many as well. Memorials may be sent in to the Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company, 9721 PA-154, Shunk, PA 17768, in Memory of Ronald K. Frey. The family will hold a private service at their convenience and will plan a celebration of life at a later date. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a “Candle of Remembrance,” please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.
