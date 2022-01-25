Ronald L. Brown, 65, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., after an extended illness.
Ron was born on May 14, 1956, in Sayre, the son of the late Gerald Brown and Gayle Abrams Brown. He graduated from Athens High School.
Ron started out working at Mint Chevrolet in Sayre, then went to Furman & Jones Body Shop in Athens. In 1975, he went to work at the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens as a Millwright. He remained there until they closed their doors in 2010. He then worked with Mathena from 2011 - 2014.
Ron was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed everything from home improvements to mechanical projects. He loved his dogs and caring for orphaned cats.
Ron is predeceased by his father, Gerald Brown; his mother, Gayle Abrams Brown; his stepfather, Nelson Brown; and his sister, Connie Reynolds.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy (Durrand) of 49 years; son, Adam (Carrie); daughter, Tracy (Bob) Eisenbury; son, David; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gerald in Texas, Bradley (Charlene) in Texas, and Rick (Char) in Athens; sister, Debra Hilton in Chemung; brothers, Jon (Kathy) in Sayre, Jeffrey (Gaye) in Florida, and Nelson in Florida; sister, Bonnie (Auggie) Gallagher in Waverly; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be an informal gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kinsman Hall, 915 Front St., East Athens. Everyone is welcome to come and join in remembering Ron.
