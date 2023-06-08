Ronald Lee Nichols, 64, of Troy, PA, passed away unexpectedly on June 2nd, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1959 in Sayre, PA to his parents,
Norma Elaine (Metzger) Nichols and the late Lewis G. Nichols. Ron was a former owner of Tamarack Tavern in Troy and took pride in his work.
Ron had a passion for playing golf, watching the Carolina Panthers, and spending time with his three German Shepherds. He was also known for hosting an end-of- summer bash every August and vacationing in the Outer Banks.
Ron is survived by his mother, Norma Elaine Nichols, children Racheal (and Ryan) Goddard, Andrew Nichols, Erin Starr, and Stephanie (and Michael) Klym, and sister Valnette (and Ron) Hubbard. Ron was also a proud grandfather to Ryker Goddard, Koltyn Goddard, Lily Starr, and Katelyn Klym. Additionally, he is survived by his nephews Rodney, Ryan, and Justin Hubbard, along with their partners and children. He was preceded in death by his partner, MaryEllen Starr, father, Lewis Nichols, and stepmother Emily “Mimi” Nichols.
Services for Ron will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. located at 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA.
Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:00 pm followed by the Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Troy, PA.
Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers in Ron and Mimi’s memory to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, PO Box 200989, Dallas, TX 75320-0989.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
