Ronald Myron Emory, 82, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Ronald was born in Sayre on Nov. 2, 1938, to Jess Emory and Emma Northrup Emory. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1957 and continued his education at Williamsport Technical Institute.
In 1961, Ronald was drafted to serve with the U.S. Army and was later stationed in Germany until completion of his military service in 1964. Ronald was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for over 30 years until retirement. More than anything else, Ronald loved to fish and enjoyed many fishing trips to the Adirondacks and Potter County, Pennsylvania, as well as other favorite spots.
Ronald loved nature, hiking, bird watching, was an avid gardener and enjoyed wood working. He was a member of Trout Unlimited.
His family includes his nieces, Karen Frantz of Elmira, New York, Wendy Feichtl of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Tina Ackley of Danville, Pennsylvania; nephews, Gerald Frantz of Waverly, Timothy Frantz (Lori) of York, Pennsylvania, Kevin Frantz of Sayre; sister-in-law, Shirley Emory of Danville; as well as numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his sister, Carol Frantz and brother, Gary Emory.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
