Ronald Paul Hitchcock Sr., 62, of Litchfield Township, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020 at his home following a long courageous battle against cancer. Ronald was born in Sayre on April 28, 1958, the son of Floyd Charles Hitchcock Sr. and Gertrude Katherine Casselbury Hitchcock. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1976. Ron loved baseball and was an outstanding pitcher. He was a member of the RTL Little League runner up team at the state competition in 1970 where RTL lost to DuBois, 7-1. Ron’s baseball dedication continued throughout high school and he also played Legion ball. Later in life, Ron enjoyed playing in softball tournaments with his brothers. Ron’s quick wit and big winning smile made him a joy to know and be around. He enjoyed meeting new people and sharing his stories. Ron enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and spending time at his tiny cabin in Stevensville on the Hitchcock homestead where usually every weekend he was the cornhole champ.
Ron never let his several cancer diagnoses keep him down. He was a devoted husband and father and strongly maintained a positive outlook on life. Ron was always ready to provide assistance to others.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 27 years, Katrina Kellogg Hitchcock with whom he was united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1993 in Towanda; their children, Hannah Hitchcock (Zach Ricci), Amanda Peahota, Ronald Hitchcock Jr.; grandson, Johnny Peahota; brothers, Theron (Betty Jo) Hitchcock of Stevensville, Donald Hitchcock (Colleen Radney) of Stevensville, David (Susan) Hitchcock of Laceyville; sister, Cindy (Jake) Brink of Wyalusing; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Floyd Hitchcock Sr. and Gertrude Hitchcock; brother, Floyd “Shorty” Hitchcock Jr.; and sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie Belcher and James Belcher.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Athens Little League, 3 Athens St., Waverly, NY 14892 in memory of Ronald Paul Hitchcock Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
