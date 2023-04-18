Ronald “Ron” Carman, 76, of Canton, PA, passed away at his home while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, April 15, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronald Charles was born April 7, 1947, in Towanda, a son of the late Donald and Helen (Driscoll) Carman.
Ron attended Troy Area High School and graduated with the class of 1966. On July 13, 1965, he married the former Donna J. Morse in the East Troy United Methodist Church. Together they raised two children and shared nearly 58 years of loving marriage.
Ron was a hard worker and was known to work seven days a week to provide for his family. He accepted employment at Towanda’s GTP Sylvania as a Millwright until his retirement following 36 devoted years.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, boating and anything that he could do to encompass nature’s beauty. Most important, was the time spent with his family. Ron will truly be missed by family and friends alike.
He leaves behind his wife, Donna Jean, a son, Thomas (Cammy) Carman of Canton, grandchildren Anthony (Meagan) Hilton, Angelina Hilton (Leah Talada), Dominic Carman and Terence Carman, a great grandson, Wyatt Hilton, two siblings, Ralph (Donna) Carman of North Towanda Township, Ann (Wes) Hodge of Athens, brothers-in-law, Robert (Marlene) Morse of Cooper Plains, New York, Donald Morse of Florida, several nieces, nephews and many cousins and dear friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Ruth Morse, his beloved daughter, Sheila (Carman) Hilton, two brothers, John “Jack” and Richard Carman, two brothers-in-law and one sisters-in-law, William Morse, James Morse and Roberta Morse.
In maintaining to Ronald’s wishes, a family gathering to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting the Carman family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask your consideration of a memorial donation in Mr. Carman’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd Street Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), 1155 5th Street, Suite 540, Washington, DC 20005.
Please share your memories of Ron and condolences with the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
