Ronald “Ron” D. Thomas, 79, of Athens, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
He was born on July 5, 1942, in Towanda, PA, the son of the late Henry and Helena (Zurn) Thomas.
Ron attended St. Agnes School. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Germany, during the Vietnam War, where he drove tractor trailer on the Auto Bon. His first job was on the Buck Williams Farm, and then was employed with A&P Grocery Store for over 30 years, prior to retiring. After his retirement, he cleaned for the VFW in Towanda. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking trips to the wineries. He was a member of the VFW, Towanda, ELKS Sayre, Moose Lodge in Montour Falls, Kellogg Mountain Rod and Gun Club in Monroeton, Towanda Gun Club, and the Vietnam Last Man’s Club.
He is predeceased by his brother Laverne Thomas and sister Shirley Rider.
Ronald is survived by his partner and companion Shirley Goble at home, his faithful 4-legged companion Bailey, son Harold Thomas of New Albany, PA and his companion, Bernice Bennett of Towanda, PA, grandchildren Dustin Thomas and Kodi Jo Thomas, and great granddaughter Tenleigh Rose Mosier. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Eldon and Anette Thomas of Wilmot Township and Boyd and Irene Thomas of Cape Girardeau, MO, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
