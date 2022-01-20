Ronald “Ron” Elwood Dewing, born June 22 1949, to the late Robert and Martha (Abell) Dewing went home on January 19, 2022. He spent his last days surrounded by friends and family.
Ron was the oldest of six children and a lifelong resident of Warren Center, PA. Ron married Georgie (Hubenthal) on July 29, 1972 and they spent 50 rewarding years together. He is survived by his wife Georgie, his three daughters; Ellen (Altland){David}, Beth (Dewing), and Patricia (Dewing), his siblings: Rodney (Susan) Dewing, Donald (Teleka) Dewing, Dale (Joan) Dewing, Barbara (Jim) Pavlik, Ann (Robert) Elliott; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Leslie) Hubenthal; Faye (Michael) Rushing; his grandcats and dogs: Leo, Griffin, Fern and Ginger. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive.
Ron was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving his country. He served as a volunteer in the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department and as a Deacon in the Warren Center Baptist Church. Ron also volunteered his time at the Endless Mountain Pregnancy Center as a board member, counselor for men, and as a handyman.
Ron professed his life to Christ at an early age. He loved serving in the church and always enjoyed helping others. Family was very dear to his heart. Ron was a loving, devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his large family, always thinking of others first. He loved working in his work shop building things and taking on all kinds of repair jobs in the community.
Per his wishes there will be no viewing or funeral services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Endless Mountain Pregnancy Center, PO Box 42 Canton PA 17724.
Everything has a time and a purpose, a season for everything. People cross our path, many just when we need them and some stay a lifetime. Ron you will be missed.
