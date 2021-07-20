Ronald Roy Calaman, age 75, of Dushore, PA, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA, with his loving wife guiding him through his daily challenges.
Ron was born July 24, 1945, the son of the late Roy and Helen Minarik Calaman of Mildred, PA. He graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1963. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Mount St. Mary’s University, in Emmitsburg, MD, a member of the class of 1967. He earned a Master of Education degree in 1972 from Bloomsburg University.
He married the former Barbara A. Waldron of Lopez, PA, on April 20, 1968. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage together.
Ron taught English at Sullivan County High School for 10 years, where he coached Junior High Basketball and served as yearbook advisor, as well as serving as an umpire and inspiring Little League Baseball in the County.
Ron was a Nationwide Insurance Agent for 22 years, achieving President’s Conference twice, and numerous other professional awards. In 1999, he became an Independent Insurance Agent until retiring in 2020. He was a charter member of the Sullivan County Kiwanis Club and instrumental in founding the Sullivan County Scholarship program.
In his younger years, Ron played basketball for St. Basil’s and baseball and softball for Mildred and Towanda, including the well-regarded Towanda American Legion Post 42 regional baseball team. The latter was comprised of some of the best players from Bradford and Sullivan Counties, and the team played for several years in the Pennsylvania statewide American Legion tournaments with great success. Ron was also scouted by the Baltimore Orioles MLB organization. At one point, after several rounds of tryouts in Williamsport and Reading, capped by hitting a home run, Ron was offered an opportunity to play with the Orioles’ minor league franchise. Among his fondest memories to share were stories of the time he spent as a youngster in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s with the New York Yankees and especially Yogi Berra, as well as Phil Rizzuto and other greats.
Ron enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, listening to a variety of music, New York Yankee Baseball, Boston Celtics Basketball, and especially studying, reading, and sharing his love of Civil War History.
Ron was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, and served as one of the first Eucharistic Ministers, as well as a Lector, for many years.
Surviving: Wife: Barbara A. Calaman, Dushore, PA; Sons: Gregory (Kerry) Calaman, Mahwah, NJ, Leonard (Emily) Calaman, Hanahan, SC; Daughter: Kristie Calaman, Perryville, MD, Mary Beth (Todd) Russell, Covington, LA; Several Grandchildren: Hannah, Skyler, and Gabriel Calaman, Mahwah, NJ, Margaret Mary, Erin, Anthony, and Rose Russell, Covington, LA; Sister: Marie Antoinette Leljedal, Freeburg, IL; Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was predeceased by his parents: Roy Aloysius Calaman on June 18, 1981, and Helen Minarik Calaman on Oct. 6, 1993. Sister, Rosalie Helene Calaman on Dec. 16, 2005, and a brother-in-law: Grant Duane Leljedal on Nov. 29, 2019.
A Transferal service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Friends and family may call on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the many people and organizations in the community for all their support and care for Ron and Barbara over the past several years. We are especially grateful for the hard working and committed volunteers at the Dushore Ambulance Association. We ask that you please forward any donations to the Dushore Ambulance Association, PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
