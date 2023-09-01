Ronald T. Painter, 70, of Towanda passed away August 24, 2023 at the skilled nursing unit at the Guthrie Hospital-Towanda. He passed due to decline in health.
Ronald was born January 31, 1953 to Donald and Andrea Carr Painter of Warren Center, Pa. He attended school at Northeast Bradford School District, graduating with the class of 1971.
Ron started as a dairy farmer and finished his career retiring at Taylor Packing (now Cargill). In his free time, he was an avid deer hunter and men’s softball catcher as he liked to be outdoors. When he wasn’t outside, he’d spend his time cheering on the LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Twins. Ronald also volunteered some of his time being member of organizations such as: Warren Township Fire Company, South Warren Community Church, and Warren Center Baptist Church.
Ronald is survived by wife, Linda L. Painter.
Sons: Thomas W. Painter and Christopher J. Painter (Jennifer).
Sister: Sarah Romanik (Walt).
Stepchildren: Melinda, Nick, William, Maria.
Grandchildren: Kayla Painter (Garrett), Donald Painter, Kyleigh Hollister, Justin Carey.
Great-Grandson: Landyn Westbrook
Numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and cousins.
Also survived by mother-in-law Joyce Alexander and one living aunt, Mary Jane Cease.
Ron was predeceased by his father in 1953, mother in 2001, sister Brenda Wargo in 2008, and sister Janette Painter in 2017.
There will be a service held for Ronald on September 16, 2023 at noon at the South Warrant Community Church, with dinner to follow.
Donations in memory of Ron can be sent to hospice and Warren Center Fire Company.
