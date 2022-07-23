Ronald Wayne “Ron” Willey, 79, of Monroeton, PA passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.
Born January 26, 1943, in Niagara Falls, NY he was the son of Leon A. “Sye” Willey and Kathryn Lantz Willey. Ron was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1960.
In early years, he was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons in New Albany, PA. Ron was a veteran of the Viet Nam War having served with the U.S. Air Force in Viet Nam. Upon completion of his military service, he was employed by the Taylor Packing Company in Wyalusing, PA and was later employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA for over 30 years until his retirement. Ron coached Pee-Wee Midget Football in Towanda for a number of years and was a football fan of Penn State and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a member of the Towanda Gun Club and enjoyed playing golf during his retirement. Ron also loved playing guitar and playing chess.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Canfield Willey, children, Chad W. Willey and wife Nicole, Kami Robbins and husband Andrew, Kari and Toby Tuttle, grandchildren, Alexis Schoonover, Christian Tuttle, Zackary Schoonover, Jackson Robbins, Allen Tuttle, Bryan Robbins, and Makenna Willey, brother and sister-in-law, Calvin G. and Linda M. Willey, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ellen and Joseph Blasz as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon A “Sye” Willey on January 18, 1989, mother, Kathryn Lantz Willey on August 20, 2009, grandson, Cameron Willey on May 3, 2008, sister, Leah Jane Serfass on July 6, 1993, mother-in-law, Laura Vogt Canfield in March of 1974, and father-in-law, Lewis D. “Lew” Canfield in August of 2006.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 according full military honors. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Northern Tier Veterans Group, in care of Peter Miller, 912 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Ronald Wayne Willey. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
