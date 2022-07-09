Ronda Lee Cole, age 55, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Ronda was born on November 11, 1966, in Corning, NY, the daughter of Ronald Milton Cole, of Wyalusing and the late Donna Marie Preston Cole, who passed away on December 13, 2018. Ronda graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1984 and then obtained a degree from Mansfield University in 1988. After college, she moved to New York City where she resided on the Upper West Side. Ronda found that New York had ample opportunity for discovery in both herself and her passions, some of which included painting and photography. She came back to Wyalusing in 2005 as her mothers’ health was failing; devoting herself to the care of her mother. Being back on the farm her passions shifted towards the simple pleasures in life such as being surrounded by and caring for family, riding/showing her beloved horses Cruz and Snooze, and sharing quiet cups of coffee with her kitties.
Ronda enjoyed being outside and immersing herself in nature. She loved to hear the sounds of the birds, she enjoyed taking long walks/runs, and overall leaned into her calling of being a free spirit. She was a lover of all creatures, always rescuing anything that came to the porch. She was active over the years in local equestrian events and training. She was loved by all who knew her, and will missed deeply. Ronda would hope that everyone who knew or who was touched by her, would continue to spread love and kindness to others through good deeds and actions, so that her memory lives on.
Surviving: Father: Ron Cole Wyalusing, PA; Loving fiancé and companion of 17 years: Christopher M. Otto at home; Step-son and fiancé: Michael Otto and Chelsea Berkowitz Denver, CO; Brother and sister-in-law: Randy & Roxann Cole Wyalusing, PA; Niece: Taylor Cole Wyalusing, PA; Uncles: John (Jackie) Preston Wyalusing, PA; Frank (Sue) Cole Dubois, WY; Aunts: Shirley Bristol Wyalusing, PA; Pat (Burt) Neuber Wyalusing, PA; Mary (Glenn) Beckley Wyalusing, PA; Nancy Preston Herrickville, PA; Dolores (Dr. Mac) Davenport Kaysville, UT; Barbara Lines Wysox, PA; Janice Sutton Herrickville, PA; Linda (Gary) Johnson Dimock, PA; She is also survived by several cousins.
Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Herbert Morton & Doris Neiley Preston, her paternal grandparents, Milton Frank & Adeline Starr Cole. She was also predeceased by uncles: Roy Preston, Mike Bristol, and Wayne Sutton, a cousin Brooke Chantel Preston, and step-son Cory D. Otto.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Colleen Taylor, lay minister, officiating.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, on Friday, from 9:00 AM, until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848, or Marley’s Mission, 2150 Port Royal Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.