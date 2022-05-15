Ronnie Alan Keir, 68, of Athens, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 30, 1953, in Waverly, NY, the son of Theodore “Ted” and Evelyn (Groff) Keir.
Ronnie was a 1971 graduate of Athens High School where he was involved in the band and golf team. He proudly joined the US Marine Corps following high school and was an excellent marksman. Ron was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master that started a Boy Scout troop at the Marine base in Beaufort, SC. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting, fishing, and kayaking. Ron loved sharing his knowledge and passion for the outdoors with everyone, but especially his nephews and brothers. Ron was very active in the community where he belonged to the Sons of Italy Roma Lodge #1342, VFW Post #1536, and Sayre Fire Department J E Wheelocks Hose Co #5.
He is predeceased by his father Ted R. Keir.
Ronnie is survived by his mother; Evelyn G. Keir, siblings; William (Susan) Keir, Gerald Keir (Dina Mosier, Charles (Michelle) Keir, and Debra (Kevin) Raupers, nieces and nephews; Julie (Ron) Hadlock, Brandy Volz, Jennifer (Jamey) Kelsall, William Keir, Matthew (Nicky) Keir, Dylan Keir, Katelyn (Paul) Homnick, Isaac (Anna) Keir, Keiran (Nick) Soprano, Amy Keir, Christopher (Shawna) Raupers, Jordan Raupers, and several great nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 2pm-4pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded following the service.
