Rosalyn Marie Morse, 66, of Springfield Township, PA passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her home.
Rosalyn was born in Troy, PA on December 30, 1956, the daughter of Theodore Morse and Shirley Rote Morse. She worked on construction projects in Florida and was a groomer at raceways in southern Pennsylvania. Rosalyn loved her animals and had a special Bulldog “Tracey” at the time of passing. She enjoyed fishing and camping. Surviving are her mother, Shirley Rote Morse Jennings of Columbia Cross Roads, sisters, Charlene Brown (Bradley) of Mineral Wells, TX, Darlene Henson of York, SC, Sharon Morse of Kalamazoo, MI, Teresa Jennings of Troy, PA, brothers, Walter Jennings (Donna) of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Leslie Jennings (Karen) of Columbia Criss Roads, PA, Russell Jennings (Patty) of Gillett, PA, Best Friends, Rick and Cheryle Carter, Audrey Robbins, and also many relatives and family friends.
Rosalyn was predeceased by her father, Theodore Morse.
Abiding with Rosalyn’s request, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.