Rosamond K. Keefe passed with peace and grace on July 23, 2019 with her loving daughter at her side.
Rosamond was born in Cameron Mills, New York, to Frank and Alice Cotton Caparulo in 1924 and lived there much of her life. She married Herman S. Kahn on Dec. 25, 1944. He predeceased her in 1964. She found love and happiness again when she married James F. Keefe on April 1, 1967. He predeceased her in 1981. Known as Rose she grew up during the deprivation of the Great Depression. Supporting her widowed mother then and during the war years was very important to her. During her childhood she attended a one room school. She graduated from Addison High School in 1941 and Elmira Business Institute in 1942. She later earned college credit from Penn State University. As a young woman, Rose worked as secretary to a pathologist as St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. When asked how she could stand to take dictation during autopsies, she always said that she never looked up. She also worked at Kennedy Valve as secretary to the purchasing agent. Prior to moving to Towanda, in 1967, Rose was employed at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Bath, New York. While at Westinghouse, she served on the Executive Board of the American Flint Glass Workers Union and was involved in four contract negotiations. In Towanda, following her employment at Towanda Wholesale she worked at the Bradford County Board of Assistance where she retired after twenty one years of service.
Like so many in her generation, Rose believed strongly in service to her country, community, and family. In Cameron Mills she was actively involved holding offices in the Methodist Church, community wide chicken dinners, and Old Home Day festivities. She was Past Matron of the Cameron Mills Order of Eastern Star. She served as election inspector for many years for the Town of Rathbone and as an airplane observer during the Korean War. In Towanda she served on the Parish Council at Saints Peter and Paul Church and served as a Parish Outreach Visitor providing companionship and Holy Communion to homebound parishioners. She was a familiar face at the Bradford County Manor from her work for Bradford County and as a frequent volunteer for activities with residents and in the gift shop. Rose served as an AARP Tax Aide for ten years. She was a long time supporter of the VFW, animal rights, and area animal shelters. Wherever she lived her lawns were filled with beautiful flowers and bird feeders. When discovered by bears, she dutifully hung her feeders every morning and brought them in every evening. She did aerobics into her sixties and bowled into her eighties. She loved playing her organ and made numerous tapes for her children and grandchildren. Rose enjoyed traveling, square dancing, reading, quilting, knitting, crafts, and lunch with her friends at Fran’s Landing. She loved family picnics and reunions. Hers was a life well lived.
Rosamond is survived by her daughter, Betsy (Donald) Stiker; stepdaughter, Janet (Francis) Schrann; stepson, Edward (Dianne) Keefe; brother Frank (Vonnie) Caparulo; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by sister, Phoebe Simons; brother, George Caparulo; grandson, Bret J. Keefe; nephew, Tony Caparulo; and her companion pets Angie and Penny.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, New York. A celebration of her life will be held at the funeral home immediately following calling hours. Burial will immediately follow in Cameron Mills Town Line Cemetery, Cameron Mills, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosamond’s name may be sent to Paradise Garden Animal Haven, 598 Kent Hill Road, Woodhull, NY 14898, Cameron Mills Town Line Cemetery, c/o Irene Smith 6139 County Route 119, Cameron NY 14819, or to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home in Addison, New York.
