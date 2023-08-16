Rosanna McGee, born January 4, 1949, was the daughter of the late James and Agnes Griffin McGee of Waverly, NY. She was the sister of the late Maureen McInerney of Clarks Summit, PA. She passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023 and is survived by her big brother, Michael McGee of Sayre, PA and her brother-in-law John McInerney of Clarks Summit, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rosanna resided at home for her entire childhood and early adulthood, and later at residential facilities through United Cerebral Palsy and Elderwood Nursing Home of Waverly, NY. Her family is incredibly grateful for all of the compassionate and skilled nurses, therapists and caretakers who made her feel at home and made her feel loved.
Rosanna was diagnosed with Autism which presented itself at 2 years of age. In a time where most children were raised in an institution, Rosanna’s parents decided to raise her in her childhood home, without the support and services so many children receive today. They taught her love and goodness. They taught her faith in God and a love for Irish cooking. With the help of her beloved siblings, Rosanna learned the appreciation of humor and music, and had a propensity to collect beautiful necklaces and beads. Rosanna communicated differently, but as functionally as she could during a time when augmentative communication did not exist.
It is often said that if Rosanna could have verbally communicated, she would have likely ruled this country. She always had a strong presence, a soul that insisted on being known. She had no time for nonsense. If she could have talked, she would have likely reminded us all to be kind to each other, to love each other more, and to laugh. It is comforting to know that she can now sing with the angels, keep them in line, and have a good chat with her parents and her sister.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions or any donations be made in her name to the United Cerebral Palsy organization.
A private memorial service for Rosanna will be held at the St James Catholic Church in Waverly, NY. Burial will be private following the service at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Towanda, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rosanna’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.