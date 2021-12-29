Rose M. Thomas Randall, 65, of Oak Ridge Drive, North Towanda, PA passed away Sunday morning December 26, 2021, at the Athens Healthcare Center, Athens, PA.
Rose was born in Fairless Hills, PA on January 29, 1956, the daughter of Dennis Thomas Sr. and Beatrice (Clayton) Thomas. She grew up and attended school in Bucks County, PA later moving to Bradford County, PA in 1976. Rose was employed by Arrow United in Wyalusing, PA for 10 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working outdoors, gardening, and working puzzles.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald H. and Melinda Morgenstern of Boyertown, PA, Patrick and Katie Randall of Rome, PA, grandchildren, Livia, Warren, Oskar, Izaiah, and Augustus, siblings, Clarice Pratt of Florida, Dennis (Roseann) Thomas of Levittown, PA, Geraldine Andruzzi of Athens, PA, Richard (Veronica) Thomas of Kingsley, PA, Beatrice Clapp of North Towanda, PA, Alberta Thomas of Farmington, NM, and Roy (Donna) Thomas of Levittown, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her daughter, Danyelle J. Morgenstern on August 10, 2013, and sister, Wilma Grady on February 24, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will be in the Towner Hill Cemetery, Rome Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
