Rose Marie Johnson Bump, 54, of Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Rose was born in Towanda on May 5, 1968, the daughter of Margaret Ann Johnson and Basil Robert Johnson. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and was later employed as a nursing assistant at the Bradford County Manor. Rose enjoyed shopping and playing Bingo. Her family includes her mother, Margaret Ann “Peggy” Johnson (Ralph Lane), brothers, James (Margaret) Johnson, Charles (Pam) Johnson, Robert (Chrissy) Johnson, and Scott Johnson (Lori) as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rose was predeceased by her infant daughter, Peggy Sue Bacorn and father, Basil Robert Johnson.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cole Cemetery, Towanda Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.