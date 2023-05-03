Rose Marie Johnson Shartle, 84, left her pain and suffering behind on the morning of May 1, 2023 when she departed this world to be with her Maker, her loving husband, and her parents again. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Shartle in 2010.
She was born at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre in 1938, the first of four children of Sherman and Ruth Vanderpool Johnson. She grew up along the beautiful Susquehanna River on a farm that was at one time part of historic French Azilum. On May 1, 1955, she was presented for Christian baptism at The Azilum Methodist Church.
She graduated from Towanda Valley High School in 1956. Her first marriage blessed her with a son and daughter, and her marriage to Ernie Shartle gave her two bonus sons. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by all of them, until they gave her grandchildren, of course.
Rose gained employment with Commonwealth Telephone Company in Towanda as an operator in 1971 and moved with the company to Dallas, retiring as a service clerk and dispatcher in 1997. Rose excelled at baking and kept a famously impeccable house. She enjoyed dancing, shopping, traveling, live music, cross words and time with family and friends.
During her retirement days she would enjoy the occasional midday glass of wine with Ernie. Making hundreds of Christmas cookies and candy was an annual tradition of which she was notably proud. She loved her vacations to Maine and Myrtle Beach.
After many years of living in Eaton Hills in Tunkhannock, she moved to Wesley Village in Pittston. In her waning days, Rose announced that God and Ernie were ready to receive her in Heaven, and her family knew that she knew it was time to go home. Rose was also looking forward to seeing her mother again.
She is survived by her brothers, Jack Johnson (and Sandee) of The Villages, FL, and Tim Johnson (and Sally) of Towanda; her children, Rick Hiduk (and Mike Houser) of Meshoppen, Lisa Ruszin (and Steve) of Pittston, Todd Shartle (and Heather) of Clinton, OH, Eric Shartle (and Lisa) of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Adrienne Shartle, Reagan Shartle, Samantha Ruszin, and Ethan Shartle.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Loretta Johnson McKinney.
Family and friends are invited to attend Rose’s funeral service which will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with Chaplin David Parry presiding. Interment will follow in Wysox Cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Monday.
The family would like to thank the staff at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus in Pittston for their care of Rose over the last couple of years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rose’s name to Sjögren’s Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd. Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
