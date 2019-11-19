Roseanne J. Smithkors, R.N., age 65, of Albany Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Roseanne was born Feb. 28, 1954, in Farmingdale, New York, a daughter of Alfred Dilthey Jr., and the late Roseanne Saccone Dilthey. She graduated from the Plainedge High School in North Massapequa, Long Island, New York, and also from the University at Albany — SUNY — Nursing School. She worked as a nurse with the Dominican Sisters in the Bronx for 15 years. She met Jeffrey Smithkors at a retreat, and they were married on May 28, 1994. Here, she taught nursing at the Red Rock Jobs Corps, in Sullivan County, and worked as a registered nurse at Beacon Light, Dar-Way Eldercare, Highlands Care Center, Bayada Home Health Care, and for Guthrie Home Health Care.
Roseanne was a member of St. Basil’s Church in Dushore, Pennsylvania, and a member of its church choir. She was a loving spouse, daughter, mother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed painting, fairs, and going to the beach, back home at Jones Beach, New York, and also at Ocean City, Maryland. She especially loved to collect teddy bears.
Surviving are her spouse, Jeffrey W. Smithkors at home; son, Jeremy Fornado of Hollis, New York; father, Alfred Dilthey Jr. of Doral, Florida; brother, Lawrence Dilthey of East Durham, New York; sister, Jane (Michael) Moralis of Doral, Florida; cousins, Clara Ann White of Tamarac, Florida, Gene Schroder of Lynbrook, New York; nieces and nephews, Julianna Moralis, Craig Dilthey, Melanie VonBraunsberg, Brian VonBraunsberg, Christopher VonBraunsberg, Keith VonBraunsberg, and Jason Dilthey; great-niece, Carmela. She is also survived by her dear friends and care givers, Kim Horton, Judy McNeal, Debbie Boeker, and Leanne Smithkors, who were instrumental in providing nursing care for Roseanne over the last few years.
A transferal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Thomas J. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Nov. 20, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the start of the transferal at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, 2019. The family will provide the flowers and asks that memorial contributions in her name be sent to Eternal Word Television Network “EWTN,” 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
