Rosemarie Salaba Treimann, 89, of 1697 Manahan Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, Burlington Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Islip Terrace, Long Island, New York, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Varnuska Salaba. Rose was a 1949 graduate and was third in her class at Bayshore High School, Bayshore, New York. In early years, she was employed by the E. Fougera Pharmaceutical Company in New York City and was later employed by Universal CIT in New York and by the Studebaker-Packard Corporation in South Bend, Indiana. On March 1, 1959, she married Walter Treimann Jr. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Islip, L.I.
Surviving are her children, Walter Joseph Treimann of Lugoff, South Carolina, Catherine Treimann Centritto and John Centritto of Turnersville, New Jersey, Jennifer Treimann Weeks and Robert Weeks of Sundre, Alberta Canada, Kenneth Christopher Treimann and Mitzi Slayton Treimann of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandsons, John Joseph Walter Centritto, Michael Aaron Centritto and Kyle Paul Treimann; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Walter Treimann Jr. on June 5, 2002; an infant sister; and brothers, Joseph Salaba Jr. and Stanley Salaba.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, 15 Grange Road, Monroeton, PA 18832 in remembrance of Rose.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
