Rosemarin “Rose” (LeClair) Lovell, 93, widow of George Lovell, of Troy, PA, formerly of Franklin Lakes, NJ., passed away at her residence on Monday evening, August 29, 2022 with loving family by her side. Rosemarin was born March 29, 1929 in Ridgewood, NJ, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Dominguez) LeClair.
She attended Ridgewood High School and was a graduate of the class of 1946. Following high school, Rose married her sweetheart George J. Lovell in Ridgewood and together they shared over 68 wonderful years together until George’s passing on May 15, 2016.
Rose furthered her education and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degrees in Biology from William Paterson University, where she was a member of their Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Subsequently, Rose attended Fordham University where she pursued her PhD in Cellular Biology ABD. Always a hard worker, Mrs. Lovell first teaching position was as a biology teacher at her alma mater Ridgewood High School. She later accepted a position as Professor of Biology and Genetics at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ until her retirement in 1978.
Following retirement, the Lovells moved to the beautiful Troy area to make their home. Rose, or “Grandma Rose” to many children in her church family, was a woman of faith and served as an Elder and Deacon in her beloved Troy Presbyterian Church. She was a Past President of the Presbyterian Women of Lackawanna Presbytery, and the Seekers Group while attending the Towanda Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Lovell also served as Past President of the Troy Hospital Auxiliary.
Never idle hands, Rose enjoyed knitting, quilting, reading and Bible study. She was an avid baseball fan and often could be found watching a good baseball game. Family gatherings were something Rose looked forward too, especially when spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Gigi”.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Mitchell and Holly (Kevin) Keegan all of Troy; three grandchildren, Dr. Cael Keegan (Dr. Marla Wick) of Grand Rapids, MI, Brendan (April) Keegan of Canandaigua, NY and Meghan (Justin) Leonard of Montrose; four great grandchildren, Eisley, Grady, Keegan and Evie; a special sister-in-law, Nancy Ridings of Lincoln Park, NJ; brother-in-law, Ted Lovell of Red Bank, NJ; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, especially the Seekers group.
Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, George James Lovell; an infant daughter; Nancy Lovell; brothers, Frank McGraw and Carols LeClair; and a son-in-law, H. Kent Mitchell III.
In keeping with Mrs. Lovell’s expressed wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the Lovell family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Rosemarin Lovell’s loving memory to; Happy Tails, PO Box 68, Towanda, Pa 18848 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
