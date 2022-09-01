Rosemarin “Rose” (LeClair) Lovell, 93, Widow of George Lovell, of Troy, PA, formerly of Franklin Lakes, NJ., passed away at her residence on Monday evening, August 29, 2022, with her loving family by her side. A full and complete obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the Lovell family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Rosemarin Lovell’s loving memory to; Happy Tails, PO Box 68, Towanda, Pa 18848 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
