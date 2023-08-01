Rosemary K. (Yates) Sites, 70, of Towanda, PA. passed away on July 26, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., with her family by her side. Rosie , as she was known, was born on December 5, 1952, in Sayre, Pa., one of eighteen of the late Robert L. Yates Sr. and Marjorie L. (Smith) Yates.
She graduated from Towanda Area High School. Over the years Rosie worked various jobs, homemaking giving her the most gratitude.
Rosie was married to Fred C. Stiles for thirty years until his passing on February 1, 2020
Rosie was considered a Roadrunner for the fact she was either traveling by helping others to make their appointments or doing errands for them. She also “loved” to travel leisurely with family and friends. Some notable being her trip to Hawaii with a couple of girlfriends and vacations with her niece Rhonda and fammily to Virginia and Maryland numerous times. She also traveled with her husband Fred and family to Florida, Arizona, and West Virginia. She also took day trips with the Towanda Senior Center, Rosie volunteered at the Senior Center by helping out in the kitchen with meals and passing them out and helping with the Fresh Express for Seniors. Rosemary was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post in Asylum, Monroeton Gun Club, and Eagles Club. As well as a sixteen-year member of the TOPS, Towanda, PA., chapter#0836, where in May of this year she traveled to their convention and received an award for losing weight in Division 9 of NEPA.
Hobbies included playing cards, yard sales, crafts, picking berries, fishing, listening to music, and shopping with family., Rosie was very well known for her baking skills, which were often requested for bake sales, private requests, and at any family gatherings. Favorites included cinnamon buns, cookies,pies, brownies, fudge, hard candy, and rice pudding.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter Amy Yates (Tommy Dean) of Towanda, and grandsons Dylan and Ryan of Towanda; brother William (Wanda) Yates; sisters Lillian Vanderpool,DarleneYates, all of Towanda and Kristina Robinson of Standing Stone: brother-in-law Frank Horton of Rome; sisters in law Dawn Yates- Armitage and Mary Yates. Along with many nieces and nephews, also stepchildren and special friends Ann Ace and Cynthia Estelle.
Rosemary was predeceased by husband Fred, daughter Billie Jo Yates, and grandchildren Austin and August Rose, father Robert, Mother Marjorie, brothers Robert Jr.,Ernest Sr.,(Dottie), Edward Sr., Walter Sr., Ronald Sr., Lyle, and Lewis, sisters Marion “Sis”( Harrison) Fenton Sr., Shirley (Charles) Fulton Sr., Amanda Johnson, (To-Key Shaffer), Marilyn Hoston, Kathleen Johnson, Colleen Yates ((James “Ting” Leighton), niece Lisa Yates Parker and nephew Boyd “Eugene” Yates.
A Private Service will be held at the Standing Stone Cemetery for family and friends (invite only) on August 12, 2023 at noon, Pastor Brad Crane officiating with a Celebration of Life dinner to follow at Tina’s home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rosemary’s name to the YOU TOO ANIMAL RESCUE, 13489, US 220, Towanda, PA. 18848
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
