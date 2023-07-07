Rosetta E. Ross, age 85, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 with her daughter by her side.
Rosetta was born on January 29, 1938 in Pittston, PA the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Kozel Gontkowski. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School with the class of 1955.
On July 20, 1956 she married Donald E. Ross and together they raised 2 daughters. Soon after they were married, they moved to Wappingers Falls, NY. In 1972 they moved to Laceyville, PA. She was employed with the Meshoppen Dress Factory for 23 years. After they both retired, they moved to Chincoteague, VA and enjoyed the retirement life together until Donald’s passing on November 12, 2013. In 2016 Rosetta returned to Pennsylvania to live with her daughter, Trudy.
Rosetta was a very talented woman. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing, doing crossword puzzles and refinishing furniture. She was an excellent cook and an avid reader. She loved to be outdoors and in the sun, whether it would be on the beach or in her backyard where she would often feed the wild animals. She also took great pleasure in traveling up and down the east coast.
Rosetta is survived by her daughters, Trudy Goodwin (John) of Wyalusing, PA and Judy Carter (Donna Berry) of Chincoteague, VA; her grandchildren, Heather Goodwin (Joseph Walter) of Rome, PA, Courtney Barnum (Patrick) of Onancock, VA, Christopher Goodwin of Meshoppen, PA, John Carter III of Towanda, PA, and Kylie Carter of Wysox, PA; her great-grandchildren, Liam John Barnum and Gracie Carter; her special friend, Benson, a French Bulldog; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucy Serbin and Raymond Gontkowski.
A Private Service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rosetta’s name to the Guthrie Hospice,
421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
