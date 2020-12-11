Rosetta Marie Chilson, 78, of 2265 Race Hill Road, Wyalusing, Terry Township, PA passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Troy. Rosetta was born in Terry Township, on June 30, 1942 the daughter of Howard Vanderpool and Violet Grace Case Vanderpool. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School. In her youth, Rosetta assisted her father, Howard on the family farm. She was formerly employed as a nursing assistant at the Bradford County Manor and provided care to the elderly as a home health aide until the effects of Multiple Sclerosis no longer permitted her to continue. Rosetta loved attending church and was a member of the former Terrytown Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas E. Chilson, her children, Edmund Martin (Lillian) Chilson of Monroeton, Carol Ann (Donald L.) Travis of Towanda, grandchildren, Valerie Travis, Christopher Travis, Kenny Chilson, and Jessie Chilson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Eustice and Shirley Vanderpool.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the French Asylum Cemetery, Asylum Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
