Roxanna Mae (Shedden) Miller, 53, loving wife of Chris Miller, of Canton, (Union Township, Tioga County, Pa.) passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 22, 2023, very unexpectedly.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced in tomorrow’s paper.
A memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Family and friends may call 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memories and condolences for family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
