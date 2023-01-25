Roxanna Mae (Shedden) Miller, 53, loving wife of Chris Miller, of Canton, (Union Township, Tioga County, Pa.) passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 22, 2023, very unexpectedly. Roxanna was born on December 15th 1969 to Jack and Connie Shedden in Sayre. After high school, she went on to be a devoted wife to Chris, married October 18th 1997, a loving, supportive and passionate mother to her 3 boys and the proudest Grandma to her granddaughters, all of whom she loved so fiercely. They were as much a part of her as she was herself, her every thought and action went into showing her family they were loved by her and by God. Though she bore 3 children of her own, she also had a heart for all the kids in her life, affectionately called “Mom” by her son’s friends and any younger person she connected with. She was well known for leaving sweet messages, even if she hadn’t seen you in years. There was not a moment she wasn’t thinking of all the people in her life past and present with love and care. Roxanna truly embodied the servanthood of Jesus and was an excellent witness to Christ’s love to all those around her. She was always in her Bible and sharing the good news of the Gospel with all of those around her with great conviction. She wholly believed we would see each other again and found much peace in that. She had the most beautiful childlike spirit and had a special way of being able to stop and soak in beauty around her, whether that was a flower, a sunset, a rock or seeing a smiley face in almost any food or drink she had. She truly taught the people around her to embrace their whimsical side and have fun. A gifted artist, she was amazing at drawing, painting, woodworking and anything that involved being creative. She loved to share that gift with the kids, always painting and coloring with the grandkids and instilling that love for art in them. There was always a special and exceptionally beautiful homemade gift from her on every occasion. She was the rock of her family, a light in this world so bright it still burns through all those she came into contact with. Gone too soon for us here on earth, we know she’s dancing with Jesus and passed relatives just waiting to hug us one more time. Roxanna is survived by husband Chris Miller, parents Jack and Connie Shedden, Mother-in-law Joan Miller, brothers Jack (Missy) Shedden Jr and Scott (Lisa) Shedden, children Shawn (Kaitlin) Miller, Brady Miller and Robbie Miller, grandkids Ellie Miller and Evelyn Miller as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. The family invites friends to call from 1 to 3 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Roxanna’s life will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor Josh Kelley officiating. Burial will be private and held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences for the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
- Knights pull away from rival Wildcats
- Athens boys roll over Canton
- Cargill donates $25,000 for new WASD career and conference center
- Lawmaker, himself an abuse survivor, asks party to unbundle constitutional amendments
- Around 4 to 6 inches of snow possible in Bradford County
- 'Warriors Got Talent' packs the house at Rialto
- What is the debt ceiling?
- Letter to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
- Charges dismissed against five defendants in “Operation Jet Sweep”
- Roxanna Mae (Shedden) Miller, 53
- Lyle A. Mattocks, 52
- Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
- Kenneth Neil Cooke, 83
- Tom Young, 85
- Sally Ann Bartron Rosencrance, 86
- Alex Dunne, 81
- Lynda Dian Northrup Ayers, 73
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.