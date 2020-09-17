Roy A. Bagley, 69, long -time resident of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Roy was born in Canton, on March 4, 1951, a son of the late Carlyle and Eloise (Thomas) Bagley. He was a graduate of the class of 1969 from Canton Area High School. After graduation, Roy joined the United States Army and proudly served our country during Vietnam. Currently, Roy was self-employed as an escort vehicle operator for oversized loads. He was a very hard worker and took delight in traveling throughout the country while driving. He was a member of; Troy VFW Post 8675, American Legion Post 49, Morris Run American Legion Post 167, Canton’s VFW Post 714, American Legion Post 303, and the Loyal Order of Moose.
Roy started every morning with a coffee and a big breakfast. He was a very forgiving man despite being known to have a “some-what” stubborn personality. He enjoyed Nascar, especially Jimmy Johnson and “The Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt Sr. He could often be found watching TV’s Oak Island, a good ole’ John Wayne western or just relaxing and reading a good book. Roy was a genuine family man. His most cherished times were those spent with his family and friends.
Besides his parents, Roy was predeceased by a sister, Beverly and a brother-in-law, Michael Brutzman.
Surviving Roy are his brothers, George (Char) Bagley of Washington and Carlyle “Corky” Bagley Jr. of Wyalusing; a sister, Sharon Brutzman of Bloomsburg; daughter, Gwen Bagley of Canton and grandchildren, Christopher and Dakota Williams, Lilith Bagley all of Towanda; brother-in-law, Earl Ridall of Canton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Roy’s life will be announced at a later date. A private burial will be held in Grover Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting his family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Roy’s memory may be directed to the Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
