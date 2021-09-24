Roy H. Watson, 89, of Troy, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Lucille “Did” (Wilston) Watson who passed away on Friday, April 25, 2008. The couple married on Nov. 10, 1954, and had 53 happy years together.
Roy was born on April 30, 1932 in Gillett, PA, son of the late Ivan J. and Ruth (Kimball) Watson. He was a life-long farmer in Bradford County and was owner/operator of Roy Watson Cattle Trucking. Roy was a past manager of the Troy Sale Barn, was a past president and councilor of the North Penn Milk Co-Op, and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Jersey Cattle Association Hall of Fame and the Troy Bowling Hall of Fame after bowling in many leagues at Terrace Lanes. He was a member of the Olde Covert Church and showed his faith by always giving to others, especially children.
Roy is survived by his sons; Randy (Gail) Watson of Berrytown, Pa., Rodney (Sharon) Watson of Berrytown, Calvin (Judy) Watson of Troy, Pa., and Brian (Marie) Watson of Berrytown; his daughter, Amy (Charles) Oldroyd Jr. of Sayre, grandchildren, Natasha (Ryan) Bisbey, Lakeyja (Reed) Perkins, Cheyenne Bisbey, Tracy Onderdonk, Eric (Becky) Watson, Marcia Welch, Marty (Sarah) Watson, Mark (Amber) Watson, Matt Watson with fiancé Hannah Jackson, Liza (Rodney) Voorhees, Bradley (Chrissy) Watson, Sadie Hardy, Douglas Miller, Jeffrey Miller, Adam Watson and Lauren Oldroyd; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters Eleanor (James) Boor of Columbia Cross Roads, and Linda (Luther) Wrisley of Troy, along with several nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucille, brothers Harold “Dutch” Watson and Merle “Stub” Watson, and sisters Dorothy Terry and Velma Beech.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Austinville Union Church, 2977 Austinville Road, Troy, PA 16947. The funeral service to celebrate Roy’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at Noon on Tuesday, September 28th at the church with his pastor, Rev. Kenneth Marple officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to the Olde Covert Church, 8698 Old State Rd, Troy, PA 16947.
