Roy L. Beardslee, 84, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home with loving family by his side. Roy was born September 16, 1938, in Sayre, a son of the late William and Mary (Jenkins) Beardslee. He attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1955. After graduating, Roy went to a trade school in St. Louis Missouri where he earned a certificate in Mechanics. On February 7, 1959, Roy married the former Barbara Young in Shawneetown, Illinois. Together they shared 64 years of marriage and raised four children. No stranger to hard work, Roy and his newlywed wife, Barb, acquired his father’s dairy farm located in Springfield Township in 1960. The young couple named it “Lottahill Farms” and both seen to the daily operations of the farm until Roy’s semi-retirement in 2018. He was very active with-in the community and served as; a Springfield Township Supervisor for 16 years, an East Smithfield Bank Director, currently C&N Bank, for 26 years and was the Ag Choice Farm Credit Director for 15 years.
Roy loved the outdoors and especially looked forward to deer season. Playing cards was a favorite past time and his many dogs throughout his lifetime held very special places in his heart. Roy’s family was always first and foremost, he will be missed.
Surviving Roy is his wife; Barbara Beardslee, children, Tim (Cathy) Beardslee of Columbia Cross Roads, Lynette (Don) Fitzwater of Troy, Lisa Jarrell and Lori Brown both of Towanda, Grandchildren; Marc (Samantha) Beardslee, Miranda (Chad) Feerrar, Kelsey (Devon) Weed, Haley (Dane) Seeley, Tyler Jarrell, Marisa (Dylan) Jarrell, Kody Brown and Kayla (Caleb) Grant, great-grandchildren; Brix, Kash, Praise, Easton, Maple, Remmi, Bennett, Ivan and Cruz as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter; Kim, a grandson; Jordan Fitzwater, son-in-law; Karl Brown, brother; William Beardslee, sisters; Dorothy Stedelin and Alene Chaffee and his mother and father-in-law; Russell and LaVella Young.
Graveside services to honor Roy’s life will be private and held in the Wetona Cemetery. There are no viewing or funeral services.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mr. Beardslee’s name may be directed to the Wetona Methodist Church, 3144 Wetona Road, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa 16914, to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Il 60601 or to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa 18848 the Guthrie Hospice,
Memories of Roy and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
