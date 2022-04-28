Roy Leslie Dail, 93, of Mercur Hill Road, Wysox Township, PA suddenly passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Abington-Lansadale Hospital in Lansdale, PA. Roy was born in Kingston, NC on April 13,1929, the son of Donnie Roy Dail and Florence Mercer Dail. Roy had a unique upbringing by a headstrong southern woman, Florence Mercer. She, a divorcee and rarity of her time, loved Roy fiercely after many lost children before him. She loved him so fiercely in fact he felt driven to join the army at the end of WW II as a Technician 5th Grade in 1947.
After honorably discharging from the Army in 1948, he met the love of his life, Margaret J Evans at a roller-skating rink in Washington D.C. Margaret and her friend Norma were looking for someone to skate trios with — it was love at first skate. After a whirlwind romance they married in Washington, D.C and then moved to Levittown, PA where Roy became a postman and started a family. He eventually rose through the ranks to become the United States Postmaster of Bensalem, PA.
After retirement Roy fulfilled his life’s dream of moving to Bradford County, clearing land, and building a house from the ground — up with sons William Wilson and Mark Dail. He and Margaret proceeded to make this home, Deerfield Farm, into the family homestead enjoyed by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren today.
Roy’s work of passion during his life was his time spent competing with the black powder skirmishing team, the 56th Volunteer Infantry Unit of Pennsylvania, North South Skirmish Association (NSSA). Skirmishers enjoy re-creating live history through the use of firearms and historical clothing. Roy was an avid history buff and always felt it so important to share this love with peers and the next generation. His involvement with the 56th and its live history was a dedication of almost 50 years of Roy’s life. While he came by his love of the American Civil War from his family roots, his great grandfather was an officer in the Confederacy, he loved sharing facts such as this particular unit, the 56th of Pennsylvania, fired the 1st shot in the battle of Gettysburg. Roy was unapologetically proud of his Southern roots and love for his country but though it vitally important the next generation carefully review our history and all it can teach us. Roy was a lifelong NRA member and a Freemason.
His afternoons before and after retirement were often spent making lead bullets from scratch and experimenting with powder loads to get a fractional amount more of accuracy from his homemade charges. Many of his competition journals were discovered by his grandchildren after his passing. Nothing could essence Roy more than the smell of spent black powder, pipe tobacco he ‘didn’t’ smoke, and tough Southern shoe-leather attitude that could only be come by honestly. Roy was a mentor, friend, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, but no matter what hat he wore, he was always willing to share advice and lend a gentle hand. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Roy is survived by his brothers Roy Dail of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Roger Dail of Easly, South Carolina, and Rick Dail of Bryan, Texas, Mark K. Dail of Sarasota, FL, daughter and son, Wendy L. Wilson and William E. Wilson of Levittown, PA, and their children, grandson Ryan E. Wilson of Levittown, PA, grandson Mathew W. Wilson and daughter-in-law Lyra ## Wilson of Raleigh, and granddaughter Jennifer L. Serafino and grandson-in-law Dan A. Serafino and their two children, great grandson Vincent J. Serafino and Isabella C. Serafino of Wysox, PA.
In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his wife, Margaret J. Evans on February 13, 2018, and daughter, Linda S. Dail on August 29, 2020, and brother, Robert Dail.
A funeral service will be held Friday April 29, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Rome United Methodist Church, 1523 Main St. Rome, PA with Rev. Phillip Wanck officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA at 12:00 pm with full military honors accorded.
A luncheon will be held at the Rome United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com .
